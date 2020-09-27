Rivers university suspends lecturer for allegedly sexually harassing and impregnating a student

The Management of the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE) has suspended a lecturer, Dr Rowland Uchechukwu Igwe of the Department of Sociology for allegedly impregnating a student.

It was gathered that the lecturer allegedly intimidated, sexuallly harassed the said student before impregnating her.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Ozo-Mekuri Ndimele, who confirmed the development in a statement on his personal Facebook account, on September 24, said the undergraduate suffered health complications as a result of the pregnancy.

“The Management of the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education has placed a lecturer, Dr Rowland Uchechukwu Igwe of the Department of Sociology on an Indefinite suspension on an allegation of serial intimidation, sexual harrassment and undue canal knowledge of a female undergraduate which resulted in her impregnation and other health complications.”

“The matter has been referred to the Council-Senate Committee on staff disciplinary…