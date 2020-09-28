126 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria

126 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Nigeria on Sunday, September 27.

According to statistics released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the new cases were confirmed in eleven states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

FCT recorded 30 new cases while Lagos recorded 24 new cases.

Rivers also reported 23 new infections, Ogun State -13, Katsina – nine; Plateau – nine; Ondo – six; Kaduna – four; Kwara – four; Imo – two; Bauchi – one and Edo – one.

Nigeria now has 58,324 confirmed cases of COVID-19. 49,794 COVID-19 patients have so far been discharged while 1,108 deaths have been recorded.

See a breakdown of the number of cases per states below