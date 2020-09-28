BBNaija: Vee and Neo evicted from the Big Brother House

5f70e1144268aBig Brother Naija housemates, Vee and Neo became the first of the five finalists of the Big Brother Naija Season 5 to be evicted from the house.  Vee is the fourth runner-up, while Neo on the other hand is the third runner-up of the reality show which is ending tonight.  Watch the videos below.       View this post on Instagram           A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial) on Sep 27, 2020 at 11:56am PDT     View this post on Instagram           A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial) on Sep 27, 2020 at 11:46am PDTThe post BBNaija: Vee and Neo evicted from the Big Brother House appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.



