BBNaija: Vee and Neo evicted from the Big Brother House





Big Brother Naija housemates, Vee and Neo became the first of the five finalists of the Big Brother Naija Season 5 to be evicted from the house. Vee is the fourth runner-up, while Neo on the other hand is the third runner-up of the reality show which is ending tonight. Watch the videos below. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial) on Sep 27, 2020 at 11:56am PDT View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial) on Sep 27, 2020 at 11:46am PDT







Source: Linda Ikeji