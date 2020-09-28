Flood sweeps man away in Ondo

A middle-aged man has been swept away by flood in Iwaro Oka community of Akoko South West Local Government area, Ondo State.

The victim, a farmer identified as Akede, was swept away over the weekend. Sources said the farmer’s motorcycle was seen inside the river very close to a popular filling station, alerting people to the fact that the farmer was missing.

Family members launched a search for him but efforts to find him proved abortive. His body was later recovered in a river very close to St Patrick’s College, Iwaro Oka.

The deceased was described by his neighbours as cool-headed and an easy-going person, who cherished his family.