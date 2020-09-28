Former Delta state Governor Uduaghan dumps APC, returns to PDP

Former Governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan has formally defected from the All Progressives Congress to the Peoples Democratic Party.

Uduaghan who formally rejoined the PDP on Monday September 28, at his hometown, Abigborodo in Warri North Local Government Area of the State, defected to the APC where he contested and lost the Delta South Senatorial seat in 2019 to incumbent Senator James Manager.

Confirming his return to the PDP on Facebook, the former Governor wrote;