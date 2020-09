Lagos State Internal Revenue Service, LIRS, has reached out to BBNaija 2020 winner, Laycon, with a message about his tax. Taking to its Twitter handle, LIRS congratulated Layon and reminded him about paying his tax. See the post below. The post LIRS has a message for BBNaija 2020 winner, Laycon, about his tax appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji