BBNaija Lockdown 2020 has ended with Laycon emerging winner of the show.

Laycon was declared the winner of the reality TV show on Sunday September 27, after he beat other finalists, Dorathy, Nengi, Neo and Vee with the highest number of votes from viewers.

Laycon gathered 60% votes from fans while Vee had the lowest with 1.18% votes.

See how viewers voted and moment Laycon was announced as winner of the show below.