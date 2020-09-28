Singer, Rema goes on lengthy Twitter rant





Mavin artiste, Rema is currently trending on Twitter for going on a bizarre rant on his handle to let out some personal things disturbing him.

In series of tweets he shared, the singer accused some of his friends of neglecting him when his late brother died. He also wrote about not being comfortable around people who only love him because it’s beneficial to them.

Rema also hit out at some of his friends who didn’t want to see him win in life and

those who labeled him ‘proud and rude‘ after finding fame.

The Twitter rant comes 24 hours after he performed at the BBNaija lockdown finale.

Read his tweets below.