Suspected car thief paraded after being nabbed with stolen Toyota Hilux in Nasarawa

Police in Nasarawa has arrested a 38-year-old suspected thief, Solomon Onyino for allegedly stealing a Toyota Hilux vehicle at Kuruda, Abuja.

Spokesperson of the command, ASP Ramhan Nansel, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, September 27, said the suspect was arrested by police personnel attached to Akwanga Division, who were on a stop-and-search operation.

“On 25/09/2020 at about 0500hrs, information was received that one Toyota Hilux vehicle, white in colour with registration no. APP 68 XM, Property of C&I Leasing PLC was stolen from where it was parked, at Kurudu in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja,” the statement reads.

“Upon receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bola Longe psc(+) directed Police Operatives of the Command to comb all the nooks and crannies of the State in order to recover the stolen vehicle and arrest the perpetrator of the act if found anywhere within the State,”

It added that in compliance with the directives,…