Alleged human trafficking kingpin arrested in Lagos after 5 year manhunt

An alleged human trafficking kingpin, Muritala Sanni, has been arrested in Lagos after a five year manhunt.

A non-governmental organisation, Kick against Human Trafficking and Human Rights Abuse Foundation facilitated the arrest and handover to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons for prosecution (NAPTIP)

It was gathered that Sanni was arrested last Wednesday, September 23, at his hideout in a hotel in the Amukoko area of Lagos State by policemen from the Amukoko Police Station.

Sanni was reportedly arrested after one of his victims was used as a bait to trick him to the hotel.

According to the president of Kick against Human Trafficking and Human Rights Abuse Foundation, Ojay Akinwale, his arrest was a major success for the organisation as his alleged trafficking network cut across Libya and East Africa.

Confirming the arrest of the suspect, the Public Relations Officer, NAPTIP, Hajara Tunde- Osho, said he will be prosecuted after…