“He is passing a message” Don Jazzy reacts to Rema’s outburst on Twitter

Rema poured out his heart on Twitter on Monday Septebmer 28, and his record label boss, Don Jazzy, has reacted after he was told to take action.

Twitter users who were concerned about Rema’s tweets reached out to Don Jazzy and asked him to do something about the revelations Rema was making on Twitter. One Twitter user asked Don Jazzy to change Rema’s Twitter password to stop him from tweeting.

But Don Jazzy didn’t think it wise to shut Rema down.

Replying to a tweet asking him to change Rema’s password, Don Jazzy said: “Why? He is passing a message. Read on.”

Rema’s earlier stated that some people were trying to change his password and were deleting his tweets.

His recent tweets include him demanding answers from the PDP about his father’s death in 2008. He also called out fake friends, called out a girl who rejected him in the past, apologized for stealing a laptop to care for his mother who was expecting a baby, and more.