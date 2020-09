It looks like Nigerian singer, May D’s marriage to his Swedish partner, Carolina Wassmuth, has crashed

The singer took to his Twitter handle to announce he is single again.

”I’m single Again and free! For over 15 years I have always been in a relationship I think I need to be alone for some time!” he tweted

Back in 2018, May D announced his civil wedding to Carolina one month after they welcomed their son, Ethan. Read here.

The cause of the separation is yet unknown.