Watford set to complete signing of Super Eagles defender Williams Troost-Ekong

Super Eagles assistant captain and defender, William Troost-Ekong, has arrived England ahead of a move to Championship side Watford today, Tuesday September 29.

Reports by Watford Observer say the club has made a move for the Nigerian international who was an unused substitute in Udinese’s 1-0 loss away at Verona in their Serie A opener on Sunday September 27.

According to the reports, Ekong has said goodbye to his teammates and is set to complete a permanent move to the club this week

Watford manager, Vladimir Ivic, had previously described Troost-Ekong as a quality player who he hopes will help them come back to the premier league.

“I know him as a quality player and he will be one of the players who will help us in the future if he will join us,” Ivic said after the goalless draw at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Ekong, born to a Nigerian father and a Netherlands mum, made a total of 66 appearances for Udinese after joining from Turkish side, Bursaspor in…