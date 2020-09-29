Woman bags 98yrs for stealing bank’s N49m and $368,000 (photo)

A former staff of First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Oreoluwa Adesakin, has been sentenced to 98 years in prison by Justice Muniru Olagunju of Oyo High Court for fraud.

A statement released by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, said Adesakin was found to have committed financial fraud against her employers to the tune of N49,320,652.32 and an additional $368,203.00 belonging to the bank, which she converted to personal use.

She was prosecuted by the Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on 14-count charges bordering on stealing, forgery, and fraudulent accounting.

One of the charges read

“That you Oreoluwa Adesakin sometime between the months of May 2013 and November 2013, at Ibadan within the Ibadan Judicial Division, whilst being a staff of First Bank PLC stole the sum of N25,974,116.13 from First Bank PLC MoneyGram Payment Naira Account, the property of First bank PLC.”

She pleaded not guilty to all the…