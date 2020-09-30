Fans gift Mercy Eke two plots of land on her 27th birthday (video)

Mercy Eke, BBNaija season 4 winner, who turns 27 today September 29, was left in shock when her diehard fans gifted her two plots of land they purchased for her as a birthday present.



Source: Linda Ikeji

