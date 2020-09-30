Jigawa Governor’s aide and others attacked by angry crowd

Mr. Hamza Mohammed, the Special Adviser to Governor Badaru Abubakar on Community Development and Social Inclusion and other officials of the Jigawa state government were attacked by an angry mob yesterday September 29.

The attack occurred after the officials embarked on a flood assessment of the Ganuwar Kuka area of the state.

Some residents of the area alleged that the Jigawa state government officials were attacked to register their displeasure against the state government over an alleged lackluster attitude towards the flood which has affected eight local government areas under the Hadejia emirate.

Governor Abubakar however, condemned the attack on his aide and also alleged that it was politically motivated.

Badaru said;