Joe Biden releases his tax returns hours before presidential debate

US presidential candidate, Joe Biden released his tax returns on Tuesday September 29, hours before he is set to square off with President Donald Trump in the first presidential debate in Ohio.

According to his tax returns, Joe Biden and his wife earned nearly $1million in 2019 and paid $346k in taxes.

Tweeting Tuesday night, Biden wrote; “The American people deserve transparency from their leaders, it’s why as of today, I’ve released 22 years of my tax returns.”

Biden’s tax release comes days after a bombshell report from The New York Times showed Trump paid just $750 in federal taxes in 2016 and 2017.

The shocking figure reportedly paid by Trump was possible due to reported financial losses, a damaging blow to the successful ‘billionaire businessman’ image he has projected through out his career.

Biden’s deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said on Tuesday that they released the presidential candidate’s financial information to be transparent.

“This is…