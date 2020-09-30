Lagos cancels Independence Day parade

The Lagos state government has cancelled the Independence Day parade expected to hold on Thursday October 1.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu who opted for a lowkey celebration due to the Coronavirus pandemic, directed that the planned parade and other activities that involve the gathering of more than 50 people should be cancelled.

In the statement released by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy Mr Gbenga Omotoso, Sanwo-Olu urged Lagosians not to relax their vigilance against COVID-19 so as not to reverse the gains that the state has made in fighting the disease.

The statement partly read;