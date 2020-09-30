Liverpool midfielder, Thiago Alcantara tests positive for Coronavirus





Liverpool midfielder, Thiago Alcantara has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating, the club confirmed on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old Spaniard only joined Liverpool from Bayern Munich last month in a deal worth up to £25m, and made his debut for the Premier League champions in a 2-0 win at Chelsea on September 20.

He was a surprise absentee from Liverpool’s squad that faced Arsenal in Monday night’s 3-1 victory, but his omission has now been explained.

Liverpool released a statement via the club’s official Twitter account confirming his diagnosis: “Thiago Alcantara has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently self-isolating according to the necessary guidelines.”

“The 29-year-old, who missed Monday’s match against Arsenal, has exhibited minor symptoms of the virus but is in good health and is getting better.”

“The club has, and will continue to follow, all protocols relating to COVID-19 and Thiago will remain in self-isolation for the required…