New single: Shola Adedeji – I believe in You

Pastor Shola Adedeji is Singer, songwriter, and powerful minister of the Word. She has produced and released over 6 albums as well as over 10 singles progressively from 1999 until date. Currently with over 18 original songs, Pastor Shola continues to bless multitudes with inspirational songs and messages of encouragement.

Married to Senior Pastor Yemi Adedeji, Pastor Shola and her husband are the lead pastors of Christ Glory International Ministries, headquartered in Irvington, New Jersey, USA. Pastor Shola continues to be an unstoppable force in the Kingdom of God and shares the gospel of Jesus Christ to many both within and outside the church. Founder of Women of Virtue NJ, Pastor Shola empowers women, the elders, and disadvantaged children through Quarterly Womenhood Seminars and community outreaches both in America and her home country of Nigeria.

