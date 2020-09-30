Nigerians react as Presidency locks comment section under president Buhari’s tweet

Nigerians on Twitter are currently reacting to the decision of the presidency to lock the comment section of the Tweet above on the President’s official handle.

 

The president had tweeted about the commissioning of the standard gauge railway line from Itakpe to Warri via the steel town complex of Ajaokuta. However, the comment section of the tweets was locked, making it impossible for Nigerians to share their thoughts on the commissioning.

 

While some kicked against the decision to lock the comment section, others pointed out that the presidency opted for the decision to lock the comment section because Nigerians have in recent times spammed the comment section of any of President Buhari’s tweets with ”I follow back”, ”Please Follow back”.

 

See the reactions below.

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

