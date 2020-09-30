Surprises galore as more customers win big in ongoing 9mobile Mega Millions Promo

Muhamma Kachalla, N1million winner at the ongoing 9mobile Mega Millions Promo prize presentation in Abuja

It has been loads of surprises for customers of Nigeria’s most customer-focused telecommunication company, 9mobile, in recent times. Recently joining the swelling number of lucky winners of millions in cash prizes are Mrs. Suzie Madaki, Mr. Suleiman Hassan and Mr. Muhammad Kashala who all won a million naira each in the ongoing Mega Millions Promo in Abuja. Customers, families and friends who thronged the 9mobile Experience Centre in Abuja to witness the presentation ceremony were stunned beyond words. The promo, designed to reward 90 lucky customers with N1 million daily, will also give out smartphones every hour for 90 days and a grand prize of N10 million at the grand finale.

According to Mr. Suleiman Hassan who hails from Gombe State, he procured his 9mobile line only 2 years ago. “I have been hearing of the ongoing Mega Millions Promo for some time now but I was…