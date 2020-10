Alex Ekubo has gifted his mother a Venza in appreciation for all she’s done for him.

The actor shared videos of him presenting the car to his mum who couldn’t contain her joy as she received the car gift from her son.

”To Celebrate my Chieftaincy, I surprised my mum with a little gift, thank you mum for the constant prayers, it’s working. I Love you forever & a day mum.

#ChiefIkuku” he wrote on IG





Source: Linda Ikeji