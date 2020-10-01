Before and after photos of 23-year-old man who transitioned to female after undergoing surgeries and injecting hormones and reshaping male organ

Vietnamese model and cosmetic tattoo artist, Khanh An was born a boy named Nguyen Duy Quang, before transitioning to female after undergoing surgeries and injecting hormones.

According to An, she has injected hormones since age 17 and had two surgeries despite her family’s opposition. As a child, she faced a lot of discrimination since her hobbies differed from those of boys.

In an interview with local media, An said she liked wearing dresses, playing with dolls, and messing around with makeup. Attending school, she used a wig to cover her long hair, only shown off to friends at home.

When An was 18, she attended a beauty contest during which she was named first runner-up, though it did little to reduce the prejudice that surrounded her.

“I was told transitioning from male to female would impact my longevity, though there was no research to back these claims,” An said, adding she would rather be herself instead of “living in a male body for the rest of my…