Man bags 125 years over fake social intervention programme contract in Maiduguri (photo)

A Borno State High Court sitting in Maiduguri has convicted and sentenced Allen Abel ove to a cumulative term of 125 years in prison for allegedly fraudulently obtaining food items valued at N12, 879,800.00 (Twelve Million Eight Hundred and Seventy Nine Thousand Eight Hundred Naira) on the pretext of executing a fake contract for Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (FMHDSD)’s School Feeding scheme under the Social Intervention Programme (SIP) of the Federal Government.

Abel was arraigned before Justice Aisha Kumaliya on Thursday, July 2, 2020 alongside Suleiman Adamu, Usman Adamu and Kingsley Madubuagu by the Maiduguri zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on 20-count charge that borders on forgery, possession of false documents, impersonation and obtaining by false pretence.

According to a statement released by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, count three of the charge…