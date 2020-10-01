Man films himself accidentally jumping to his death after mistakenly leaving boat in gear

A New Jersey man filmed himself accidentally jumping to his death in Lake Tahoe.

Ryan Normoyle was making a video of himself diving off his rental boat, but didn’t realize he had left it slightly in gear.

The camera shows the boat slowly chugging away and leaving the 29-year-old behind to drown in the rough water as he couldn’t catch up with the boat.

“The cellphone video basically shows him jumping off the boat,” South Lake Tahoe Police Department’s Lt. Travis Cabral told CBS13. “It looks like he was playing around playing in the water didn’t know the boat was in gear and he wasn’t able to make it back to the boat.”

Police launched the investigation after the empty boat ran ashore in Glenbrook, Nevada. Aboard they found his phone with the eerie footage; using the GPS data they were able to piece together his final moments.

His body was only found last week after more than a month of searching.

It was finally discovered under 1,500 ft of water — the…