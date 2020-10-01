Nigerian woman suffers serious injuries after her older brother allegedly brutalized her over their father’s property in Enugu (photo)

A 59-year-old Nigerian woman simply identified as Maureen is currently writhing in pain after her brother allegedly attacked her over their father’s property in Enugu state.
Human rights group, Women’s Aid Collective WACOL, who shared the story online, said the victim said their late father left the said property in her custody and made her promise to take care of the property and not transfer ownership to Mr Francis Egbujie. The victim however alleged that her brother has over time pestered her over the said property and demanded that she hand it over to him.
Posting a photo of the battered head of the victim, the group wrote
BROTHER ATTEMPTS TO KILL ELDER SISTER OVER FAMILY PROPERTY!!! On the 30th day of September 2020, WACOL legal clinic received a complaint from a 59 years old woman Mrs M, that her brother Mr Francis Egbujie from Ifu Ezike Udi, attempted to kill her by beating her with a stick and breaking her head over a family property.
She is currently receiving…
Source: Linda Ikeji