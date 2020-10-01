Nigerian woman suffers serious injuries after her older brother allegedly brutalized her over their father’s property in Enugu (photo)

A 59-year-old Nigerian woman simply identified as Maureen is currently writhing in pain after her brother allegedly attacked her over their father’s property in Enugu state.

Human rights group, Women’s Aid Collective WACOL, who shared the story online, said the victim said their late father left the said property in her custody and made her promise to take care of the property and not transfer ownership to Mr Francis Egbujie. The victim however alleged that her brother has over time pestered her over the said property and demanded that she hand it over to him.

Posting a photo of the battered head of the victim, the group wrote