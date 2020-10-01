Notorious criminal terrorizing Yenagoa communities nabbed after snatching phone

Men of the Bayelsa State Vigilante Security Outfit have arrested a 27-year-old suspected serial thief and burglar, Godbless Philip for alleged phone snatching and other criminal activities.

The suspect was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday, September 30, along Otiotio off yenezue-gene, Yenagoa, after intelligence information gathering from members of the public.

It was gathered that the suspect, an indigene of Ayama in Ogbia local government area, specialises on mobile phone theft, room burgling and other crimes and has been terrorizing innocent citizens who come out early to go about daily business along the kpansia-yenezuegene area of the state capital.

The Chairman of the Bayelsa State Vigilante Service, Hon. Doubiye Alagba, who confirmed the arrest, said that there has been series of report from residents within that area on the suspect and his gangs snatches valuables from innocent citizens within that area almost on a daily basis. This prompted the…