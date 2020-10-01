Over 30 arrested as #RevolutionNow protesters storm Lagos streets on Independence day to demand end to bad governance

By
Headliners
-
2


Over 30 arrested as #RevolutionNow protesters storm Lagos streets on Independence day to demand end to bad governance

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Lagos to demand an end to bad governance in Nigeria on the occasion of its 60th Independence and at least 30 of those protesters have been arrested.

 

The demonstrators told newsmen that they were members of #RevolutionNow protesters.

 

Over 30 arrested as #RevolutionNow protesters storm Lagos streets on Independence day to demand end to bad governance

 

Some members of the group, including the organizer, Omoyele Sowore, were arrested last year by the Federal Government for carrying out a similar protest.

 

During today’s protest in Lagos, Nigerian security officers stormed the area and took at least 30 of them into custody.

 

Over 30 arrested as #RevolutionNow protesters storm Lagos streets on Independence day to demand end to bad governance

 

Similar protests are also taking place in some other states in the country.

 

Over 30 arrested as #RevolutionNow protesters storm Lagos streets on Independence day to demand end to bad governance

 

Reacting to the protest, Agba Jalingo “We are tired of Buhari and we want to tell the whole world that we are tired. Even with all the police mobilisation, we are here to show them our determination to confront this government.

 

Over 30 arrested as #RevolutionNow protesters storm Lagos streets on Independence day to demand end to bad governance

 

“We are not going to be afraid of them. We will protest regardless of what they do. Nigerians…



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR