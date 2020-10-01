Police declare former Minister, Kenneth Gbagi declared wanted over hotel staff who were assaulted and stripped naked





Former Minister of State for Education, Kenneth Gbagi has been declared wanted by the police over his hotel staff who were allegedly assaulted and stripped naked over a missing money.

In a statement released by the Delta state police spokesperson DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, Gbagi was accused of refusing to honor several police invitations.

“Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi was invited by the Commissioner of Police through the Area Commander Warri and DPO Ebrumede Division on September 25th, 2020 for questioning concerning the alleged dehumanising manner in which he ordered some of his staff be stripped naked and physically assaulted. “Kenneth Gbagi personally and severally called and gave the excuse that he has a burial ceremony of his elder sister on Friday 25/9/2020 in which he is a key player, and asked for time to finish with the ceremony on Sunday, thereafter will report at the State Headquarters on Monday, September 28, 2020. These requests were granted on humanitarian ground. “On…





Source: Linda Ikeji