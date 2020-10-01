President Buhari to address Nigerians tomorrow October 1

As part of activities lined up to commemorate the 60th Independence Anniversary, President Buhari will address the nation by 7am tomorrow October 1.

The presidency had initially announced that the traditional early Independence Day broadcast would not be holding.

However, in a statement released on Saturday evening, September 30, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, asked all television, radio, and other electronic media outlets to hook up to network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) respectively for the address.

Garba added that the President will thereafter, proceed to Eagle Square, Abuja to review the Anniversary Parade and participate in other activities beginning at 10am, which will be covered live by major television and radio stations.