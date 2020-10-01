‘Sector commander’ of notorious kidnap syndicate confesses to killing over 50 victims because they could not pay ransom

One of the leaders of a notorious kidnap gang, who was on police wanted list has admitted killing over 50 of his victims because they could not afford to pay ransom.

The suspect, Mohammed Sani, 30, made the shocking revelation on Wednesday, September 30, when he was paraded by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, alongside 46 other criminals at the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) Headquarters in Abuja.

Wearing a fake military uniform, Sani said he worked for one Yellow Jambros, who gave him guns and military uniforms for operations, adding that he carried out his operations mainly within Kaduna, Katsina, Niger and Zamfara.

The suspect said he was a sector commander in their kidnapping ring and had over 120 men under his command.

Sani, who said he has lost count of how many kidnap operations he carried out, said any of their victims that paid ransom were allowed to go but those that could not were killed.

Briefing news, DCP Mba said that Sani was nabbed…