The Nigerian Youths must work initiative

By
Headliners
-
2


National Youths Database Project: The Nigerian Youths must work initiative

 

Rochas Cares, a non-governmental and non-profit charity organisation with its focus on care for the wellbeing, survival and concerns of the average Nigerian youth; in conjunction with the Federal Government of Nigeria, is set to launch a National  Youths Database soon!

The Creative Director of the project and Content strategist for the Rochas Care foundation Amb. Fubara Blessing md/CEO D’Consiglories a subsidiary of Frantino Multiple services limited explained that the  National  Youth Database is a strategic system built and organised for  collection of youths statistics, analyzed potentials and  relevant information of all Nigerian youths (Employed, Unemployed and unemployable) to be stored and accessed electronically as a parameter for practical, sustainable and effective Job creation, matching, representation and distribution of data with respect to employment and empowerment opportunities, skills developments, entrepreneurial development, reference/ recommendations and…



Source: Linda Ikeji

