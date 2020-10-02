A land consistently cursed will not yield to us

Nollywood actress, Ireti Doyle has shared a tweet addressed to those who consistently curse Nigeria. 

 

According to the actress, a land consistently cursed will not yield anything. Ireti added when people say a country is useless, it includes the people and not just the geographical location. 

 

She tweeted; 

 

A land, consistently cursed will not yield to us. How do we expect to prosper? You are exactly who and what you say you are. When you say a country is useless, remember, a country is not just a geographical location; is the PEOPLE. You & I

 

