Armed robbers attack bank in Ekiti and cart away millions of Naira

A six-man robbery gang attacked a bank in Iyin-Ekiti in Irepodun/Ifelodun local government area of Ekiti state today Friday, October 2, carting away millions of Naira.
According to reports, the robbers who were armed with sophisticated weapons stormed the bank around 3.30pm and blasted the security doors with an explosive device suspected to be dynamite. The robbers reportedly operated for about 40 minutes and carted away several millions of Naira.
An eyewitness said police officers were nowhere to be found while the robbery attack lasted.
“In fact, the police disappointed us. They disappointed the people of Iyin today. The robbers robbed for over 40 minutes without any challenge.
They came in two vehicles , shot into the air and scared the people around away. In fact, those in the nearby market left their commodities and ran for their lives.
The police station along Igede Ekiti was not up to 500 metres while the police patrol point along Ado Ekiti should be a…
Source: Linda Ikeji