Bauchi Governor’s son shares photo of his father kneeling before a sick patient in the hospital

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, on Thursday October 1, visited some hospitals to pay bills for patients as part of the Independence Day celebration in the state.

His son, Abdullah Mohammed posted a photo of the Governor kneeling on bare floor before a sick patient, on the hospital bed and lauded his humility.

According to Abdullah, his father doesn’t kneel before Presidents, Kings, Billionaires, only his people.

“My father kneels before no President. My father kneels before no King. My father kneels before no billionaire. But hie kneels before his people! #learninghumiliy” He declared.

Abdullah Mohammed and his father Bala Mohammed