BBNaija’s first runner-up, Dorathy Bachor rushed to the hospital

The first runner-up of the just concluded Big Brother Naija reality show, Dorathy Bachor has reportedly been rushed to the hospital.
The reality show star’s sister, Cynthia revealed that Dorathy was rushed to the hospital in the early hours of today October 2.
She tweeted;
Rushing her to the hospital in the early hours of today is definitely the scariest thing that ever happened to me. Pray for my baby to be back on her feet soon. Thank you guys for all the messages
#Dorathylastgirlstanding
Source: Linda Ikeji