Former Ugandan university lecturer sentenced for sexually molesting female student

A former Makerere University Senior Administrative Assistant has been sentenced to a fine of Shs4m or two years in prison for sexually molesting a former student, Rachael Njoroge.

Edward Kisuze, a registrar in the College of Computing and Information Science, was convicted on the count of indecent assault by the Buganda Road Chief Magistrate, Miriam Akello on Wednesday, September 30.

The chief magistrate said there was overwhelming evidence from the prosecution that proved the case of indecent assault against Kisuze.

“The judgement based on evidence adduced by prosecution. All ingredients of indecent assault were proved beyond reasonable doubt by the prosecution witnesses. The accused is hereby sentenced to a fine of Shs4m or in default serve two years in jail,” Ms Akello said.

However, the magistrate acquitted Kisuze of attempted rape.

Kisuze’s troubles started in 2018 after a photo circulated on social media where he was seen assaulting Ms Njoroge, a…