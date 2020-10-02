Friends, residents mourn Malaysia returnee shot dead by unknown gunmen in Aba

Friends and residents of Ndiegoro area of Aba, Abia State, are mourning one Samuel Kalu, a Nigerian based in Malaysia, who was brutally killed by unknown gunmen.

It was gathered that the deceased popularly known as ‘aka aki ilu- bitter kola’ was shot dead at a barbing saloon at Umuibe Street, off Item Road, Ndiegoro Aba, on Sunday evening, September 27.

Taking to Facebook, a friend of the deceased, Maduka Lawrence, described the moment he saw his body.

“My heart bleeds…as I saw you today lying lifeless in the pool of your own blood. I and other Umuebiri wept uncontrollably but we realised that couldnt bring you back. Rest in peace Aki Ilu….good brother.” he wrote.

The area has reportedly been thrown into panic since the killing.

Kalu who hailed from Ibinaukwu Igbere, in Bende Local Government Area of Abia was born and grew up at the Ndiegoro area of Aba before he travelled to Malaysia for greener pasture.

According to him, Kalu stayed with his wife, a…