N107bn was stolen in previous administration

Governor Bello Matawalle has alleged N107 billion was stolen from Zamfara state treasury in a previous administration in the state.

Matawalle who made the allegation in a tweet shared on Thursday October 1, said a committee set up to probe financial mismanagement in the state made the discovery.

Though he wasn’t specific on the admistration, the Zamfara state Governor however added that he will ensure that the stolen money is recovered.

The tweet read;