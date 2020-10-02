Woman narrates encounter with a lesbian in a club toilet

A woman took to Twitter to narrate her encounter with a lesbian in a club toilet.

Mokeji said she went to the restroom in a club last night and felt someone touching her waist. She turned to find that it was a woman. She said the woman was making seductive moves and she realized then that she’s a member of the LGBTQ community.

However, Mokeji referred to LGBT as LGTV and it is now trending on Twitter after the tweet went viral.

Mokeji wrote: “At the club last night, went to the restroom to clean my makeup then I felt someone touching my back and my waist. I looked back and it was one girl. I was like “you dey okay?”. Weyrey put hand for breast dey wink. I was so disgusted. At least if you wan be LGTV, be fresh nau.

“I first dey wonder say who be this mad man wey God wan punish this night now. I come look back na girl. I was weaaak. The fact that she looked so razz and eljibitiq no fit am burst my head. “What is wrong with you? You dey okay?” Weyrey fe…