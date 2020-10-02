Your death affected my career negatively

Veteran singer, Salawa Abeni has penned down a tribute to her son who died in a car accident 20 years ago.
Recounting the pain the death of her son caused her, the singer revealed that it affected her career negatively. Abeni also prayed for parents who might also be going through same pain.
She wrote;
Hmmm!! Today the 2nd of October makes it 20yrs that you left me. My first son Idris Olanrewaju Adefolajuwon Akanji Adepoju. It still feels like yesterday but it’s 20 years already. Your death caused alot of pains in my life. Lanre, your death changed my life completely, it also affected my career negatively to the extend that people ask me if I am still singing. But all the same I thank almighty Allah for strength and the grace to continue living.
And everyone that stood by me since that time till now. And I use this opportunity to pray for all the parents out there “ENI RI IKU OMO NI AGBARA OLOHUN O” and to the ones that have experienced it, “IDUNNU TON BORI…
Source: Linda Ikeji