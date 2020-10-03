Court remands Kogi traditional ruler, others for attempted homicide

A Senior Magistrates’ Court sitting in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital on Friday, October 2, remanded A traditional ruler in Adavi Local Government, HRH Alhaji Momoh Nasiru, the Asema Uka (Otumi-Ajoko) and 10 others in a correctional centre for alleged homicide.

The police charged the 69-year-old traditional ruler and his alleged accomplices with Criminal Conspiracy, Attempted Culpable Homicide, Aiding and Abetting, contrary to sections 97(1) 229, 325 and 89 of Kogi Penal Code Law.

Senior Magistrate Agatha Shankyula granted a Motion Ex-parte dated and filed Oct. 2, by the prosecution led by Samuel Ikuntanwa, of the legal department of the state command of Nigeria Police.

In her ruling, Ms Shankyula held that the offence was serious in nature, adding that it had been slated in the affidavit, the need for further investigations.

“It is on this basis that I tried probable course to make this order. The suspects are to be remanded in the Federal Correctional Facility Koton-Karfe…