Day-old-baby abandoned by the mother in a gutter rescued in Anambra (photo)

A day old baby who was abandoned inside a gutter by the mother at Abuja Estates behind NSCDC office in Awka, Anambra state was rescued in the early hours of today, Saturday, October 3.

Spokesperson of the state police command, Haruna Mohammed, said a resident of the area alerted men of the B Division Police Station Awka when the baby was found. He said all efforts made to trace the mother of the baby proved abortive.

Haruna said the baby who is in a good health condition, was rescued and handed over to “Time to fort Care specialist medical centre Awka” for safekeeping.

He added that officials of the Ministry of Social Welfare children and women affairs have been contacted and the baby will be handed over to the Social Welfare department for proper care while effort is ongoing to trace the mother in order to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.