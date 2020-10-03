EFCC arrests Yahoo boy and his pastor for alleged N12.7m fraud (photos)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Gombe Zonal office, has arrested one Adebayo Olawale of No. 25 Fashina Road, Ile-Ife Osun State and his pastor Gbenga Moses Adesoju of Christ Apostolic Church, Ile-Ife, Osun State for allegedly defrauding one Umar Hayatu of Lafiya quarters, Dukku Local Government Area of Gombe State to the tune of N12.7m.



A statement released by Wilson Uwujaren, spokesperson of the antigraft agency, states that the duo were apprehended at Ile Ife following a petition jointly written by the relatives of the victim (Umar Hayatu). They alleged that the suspects conspired and defrauded the victim via social media platforms and phone calls under the pretense that he won a car, some expensive phones and an offer of employment into a juicy position.

