FFK responds to video shared by Sahara Reporters showing him in an argument with his estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has responded to the video shared by Sahara Reporters earlier today October 3, showing him in an argument with his estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu.

Reacting via his Instagram page, FFK wrote

”@SaharaReporters posted a video which supposedly depicts me ABUSING my estranged wife.This is nothing but a propaganda video.There was NO physical abuse.I simply took the phone from her to stop her from recording me after catching her in bed with a married man days earlier.

I repeat there was NO physical abuse whatsoever and she had been insulting and subjecting everybody, including family members, staff and children, to PHYSICAL and VERBAL abuse the whole day. As usual, it was a nightmare!

My words in the video are self explanatory. I urge those thet watched it to listen to those words carefully. I told her that everyone wanted peace except for her and all she did was indulge in scandal after scandal. I have NEVER physically abused my…