Liverpool forward, Sadio Mane tests positive for Coronavirus

Liverpool forward, Sadio Mane has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently self-isolating, the club have announced.

Mane, who started and scored in Monday’s 3-1 victory over Arsenal, displayed minor symptoms of the virus but feels in good health overall, according to Liverpool.

A club statement read: ‘Sadio Mane has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently self-isolating according to the necessary guidelines.

‘The forward, who started and scored in Monday’s 3-1 victory over Arsenal, has displayed minor symptoms of the virus but feels in good health overall.

‘However, like with Thiago Alcantara, Liverpool Football Club are – and will continue to – follow all protocols relating to COVID-19 and Mane will self-isolate for the required period of time.’

In a statement posted on his Instagram account, Mane said: ‘Hello I’ve been tested positive but I am feeling good and not showing heavy symptoms. I will begin my quarantine and recovery process…