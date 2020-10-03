Man, 21, arrested for allegedly defiling 13-year-old girl in Ogun (photo)

The police in Ogun state have arrested 21-year-old Julius Afuape pictured above for forcefully having carnal knowledge of a 13-year-old girl (name withheld).



A statement released by the command’s spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, states that Afuape was arrested following a report by the aunty of the victim who reported the matter at Ayetoro divisional headquarters.

Oyeyemi said the aunty of the victim told the police that she came back from work on the 30th of September 2020 at about 3:45 pm only to discover that her 13 years old niece had been sexually abused by the suspect who lives in the same neighborhood with them.

Oyeyemi added that the victim explained that she was alone in the house when the suspect came at about 1:30 pm and claimed that he was sent by the victim’s aunt to come and service her generator.