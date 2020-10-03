Nigerian man bags 40 years in UK jail for double murder

A Nigerian man has been jailed for 40 years in the UK for murdering a mother-of-nine and her nephew in north London in September 2016.

28-year-old Obinna Ezeoke was sentenced on Thursday, October 1, 2020.

Obina Ezeoke was convicted in September 2020 after an unprecedented five trials in four years for shooting dead 53-year-old Annie Ekofo and her 21-year-old nephew, psychology student Bervil Ekofo.at their home in East Finchley.

According to prosecutors, Obinna, said to be a drug dealer, crept into Mrs Ekofo’s home just after dawn with intent to kill a target of gang revenge.

On hearing a noise in the house, Bervil, a student and nephew staying with Mrs Ekofo, went to investigate and was shot at close range.

Bervil Efoko

Mrs Ekofo also went to investigate the noise and Obinna pulled the trigger for a second time, a court in the Old Bailey, London, heard.

Mrs Ekofo

The victims were a Congolese family and both of them were not the intended targets of…