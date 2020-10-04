Barack and Michelle Obama celebrate their 28th wedding anniversary with heartwarming message

By
Headliners
-
2


Barack and Michelle Obama celebrate their 28th wedding anniversary with heartwarming message

Barack and Michelle Obama are marking their 28th wedding anniversary today, October 3, and they celebrated each other with heartwarming messages on their respective Instagram accounts.

 

Barack Obama shared a loved up photo of them together and wrote: “Even with everything going on, I wanted to take a moment to say happy anniversary to the love of my life. Every day with @MichelleObama makes me a better husband, a better father, and a better human. This year, while we appreciate all your well-wishes, what we’d really love is for each of you to reach out to one person in your life who might not vote. Help them get registered. Help them make a plan to cast their ballot. Send them to iwillvote.com to get started. Happy anniversary, Miche. Love you.”

 

Barack and Michelle Obama celebrate their 28th wedding anniversary with heartwarming message

 

Michelle Obama wrote: “28 years with this one. I love @BarackObama for his smile, his character, and his compassion. So grateful to have him as a partner through everything life throws at us. And this year, we have a…



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR